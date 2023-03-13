The Volatility of AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (AER) Stock: A -10.74% Ratio for the Week

The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has gone down by -10.74% for the week, with a -10.97% drop in the past month and a -6.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.58% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AER is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $77.29, which is $22.63 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 238.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On March 13, 2023, AER’s average trading volume was 943.02K shares.

AER) stock’s latest price update

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has decreased by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 56.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has gone down by -10.74% for the week, with a -10.97% drop in the past month and a -6.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.58% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $80 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to AER, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

AER Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.16. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw -5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.12 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.74. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.