The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sintx Technologies Inc.’s (SINT) Stock

In the past week, SINT stock has gone down by -5.60%, with a monthly decline of -24.25% and a quarterly plunge of -76.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.13% for Sintx Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.85% for SINT stock, with a simple moving average of -90.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SINT is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SINT is $7.00, which is $100.97 above the current market price. The public float for SINT is 0.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.05% of that float. The average trading volume for SINT on March 13, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

SINT) stock’s latest price update

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT)’s stock price has decreased by -18.12 compared to its previous closing price of 3.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, SINT stock has gone down by -5.60%, with a monthly decline of -24.25% and a quarterly plunge of -76.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.13% for Sintx Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.85% for SINT stock, with a simple moving average of -90.23% for the last 200 days.

SINT Trading at -58.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.44%, as shares sank -16.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Sintx Technologies Inc. saw -73.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SINT starting from Truetzel David W., who sale 67 shares at the price of $0.12 back on Nov 29. After this action, Truetzel David W. now owns 4 shares of Sintx Technologies Inc., valued at $8 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1752.48 for the present operating margin

-81.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sintx Technologies Inc. stands at -1448.02. Equity return is now at value -72.20, with -53.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.