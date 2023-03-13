The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) Stock

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has gone down by -7.70% for the week, with a -8.84% drop in the past month and a -4.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for BAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.84% for BAM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) is 28.50x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is $36.88, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for BAM is 398.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On March 13, 2023, BAM’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 32.82. but the company has seen a -7.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAM, setting the target price at $71.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

BAM Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -7.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.17. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who sale 970,000 shares at the price of $24.53 back on Dec 01. After this action, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN now owns 12,311,712 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $23,794,100 using the latest closing price.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, the of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 970,000 shares at $24.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN is holding 12,311,712 shares at $23,794,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +52.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.