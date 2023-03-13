The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is $400.71, which is $68.12 above the current market price. The public float for GS is 331.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GS on March 13, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

GS) stock’s latest price update

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.22 compared to its previous closing price of 342.09. However, the company has seen a -8.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/23 that Goldman Considers Shrinking Its Consumer Business

GS’s Market Performance

GS’s stock has fallen by -8.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.64% and a quarterly drop of -8.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.13% for GS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $420 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $370.14. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

GS Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $358.57. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 3,749 shares at the price of $10.58 back on Mar 06. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 0 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $39,664 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., purchase 1,481 shares at $8.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 15,779,507 shares at $12,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.74. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.