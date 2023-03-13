The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock Sees a-0.42 Decrease

In the past week, KO stock has gone down by -0.39%, with a monthly decline of -0.85% and a quarterly plunge of -6.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for The Coca-Cola Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.93% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is 27.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KO is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $68.25, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On March 13, 2023, KO’s average trading volume was 13.08M shares.

KO) stock’s latest price update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 59.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/27/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

KO Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.74. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Quincey James, who sale 46,421 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Mar 07. After this action, Quincey James now owns 592,546 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $2,808,470 using the latest closing price.

QUAN NANCY, the SVP & Chief Technical Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 74,000 shares at $58.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that QUAN NANCY is holding 219,790 shares at $4,344,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.