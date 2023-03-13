The Boeing Company (BA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has increased by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 201.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Boeing Halts 787 Deliveries Over Documentation Issue

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BA is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BA is $235.43, which is $24.33 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 595.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for BA on March 13, 2023 was 6.29M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

BA stock saw a decrease of -5.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.89% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for The Boeing Company (BA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of 21.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $225 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BA, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

BA Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.45. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from CALHOUN DAVID L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $158.88 back on Nov 04. After this action, CALHOUN DAVID L now owns 25,000 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $3,972,028 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 1,285 shares at $157.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 2,917 shares at $201,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Boeing Company (BA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.