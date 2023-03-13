The -19.05% Simple Moving Average of Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has seen a -11.55% decrease in the past week, with a -16.74% drop in the past month, and a -16.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for HOPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.35% for HOPE stock, with a simple moving average of -19.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is above average at 6.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is $13.50, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for HOPE is 113.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOPE on March 13, 2023 was 732.75K shares.

HOPE) stock’s latest price update

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.28 compared to its previous closing price of 11.56. however, the company has experienced a -11.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOPE

The stock of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has seen a -11.55% decrease in the past week, with a -16.74% drop in the past month, and a -16.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for HOPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.35% for HOPE stock, with a simple moving average of -19.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOPE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOPE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2022.

HOPE Trading at -14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOPE fell by -16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Hope Bancorp Inc. saw -13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOPE starting from LEWIS WILLIAM J, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $14.23 back on Sep 13. After this action, LEWIS WILLIAM J now owns 17,601 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc., valued at $106,725 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hope Bancorp Inc. stands at +28.91. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.