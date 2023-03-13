The -13.88% Decline of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s (SWBI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SWBI stock has gone down by -0.72%, with a monthly gain of 2.60% and a quarterly surge of 16.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.11% for SWBI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is above average at 6.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is $15.17, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for SWBI is 45.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWBI on March 13, 2023 was 613.20K shares.

SWBI) stock’s latest price update

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI)’s stock price has increased by 6.16 compared to its previous closing price of 10.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/22 that Smith & Wesson Sued by Families of Highland Park Shooting Victims

Analysts’ Opinion of SWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWBI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SWBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWBI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWBI reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for SWBI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to SWBI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

SWBI Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWBI fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. saw 27.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWBI starting from SCOTT ROBERT L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Feb 15. After this action, SCOTT ROBERT L now owns 75,073 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., valued at $43,502 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT ROBERT L, the Director of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $10.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that SCOTT ROBERT L is holding 79,073 shares at $40,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.30 for the present operating margin

+42.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stands at +22.51. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 24.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.