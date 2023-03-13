Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)’s stock price has decreased by -19.84 compared to its previous closing price of 61.13. but the company has seen a -26.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is above average at 9.87x. The 36-month beta value for TCBI is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCBI is $66.69, which is $19.17 above than the current price. The public float for TCBI is 47.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume of TCBI on March 13, 2023 was 438.82K shares.

TCBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has seen a -26.10% decrease in the past week, with a -26.85% drop in the past month, and a -14.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for TCBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.12% for TCBI stock, with a simple moving average of -17.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCBI reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for TCBI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to TCBI, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

TCBI Trading at -23.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -29.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI fell by -28.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.46. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. saw -18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from STALLINGS ROBERT W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $21.18 back on Feb 21. After this action, STALLINGS ROBERT W now owns 45,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., valued at $211,800 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 35,000 shares at $108,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stands at +26.52. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.