Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TS stock has gone down by -10.32%, with a monthly decline of -5.92% and a quarterly plunge of -4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Tenaris S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.27% for TS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is above average at 7.38x. The 36-month beta value for TS is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TS is $43.58, which is $13.71 above than the current price. The public float for TS is 233.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume of TS on March 13, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

TS) stock’s latest price update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 31.86. However, the company has experienced a -10.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

In the past week, TS stock has gone down by -10.32%, with a monthly decline of -5.92% and a quarterly plunge of -4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Tenaris S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.27% for TS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TS reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $35.70. The rating they have provided for TS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to TS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

TS Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.95. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw -11.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.85 for the present operating margin

+39.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Tenaris S.A. (TS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.