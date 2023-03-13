Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDOC is $29.90, which is $6.22 above the current price. The public float for TDOC is 160.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on March 13, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 24.08. However, the company has experienced a -12.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Teladoc Gets an Upgrade. There Are ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’

TDOC’s Market Performance

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has experienced a -12.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.37% drop in the past month, and a -9.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for TDOC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.58% for TDOC stock, with a simple moving average of -22.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $34 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at -13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -23.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.52. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw -0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from GOREVIC JASON N, who sale 22,040 shares at the price of $25.91 back on Mar 03. After this action, GOREVIC JASON N now owns 603,434 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $571,078 using the latest closing price.

Murthy Mala, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 7,438 shares at $25.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Murthy Mala is holding 39,414 shares at $192,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -567.53. Equity return is now at value -231.60, with -172.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.