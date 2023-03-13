Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)’s stock price has increased by 17.92 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TTCF is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTCF is $2.17, which is $0.75 above than the current price. The public float for TTCF is 45.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.95% of that float. The average trading volume of TTCF on March 13, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

TTCF’s Market Performance

The stock of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has seen a -0.79% decrease in the past week, with a -6.02% drop in the past month, and a -2.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.86% for TTCF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for TTCF stock, with a simple moving average of -70.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTCF reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TTCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTCF, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

TTCF Trading at -8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2910. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw 1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.81 for the present operating margin

+8.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at -41.81. Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -42.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.