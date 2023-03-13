TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has increased by 3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 6.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TAL Education Group (TAL) is $8.17, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 353.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAL on March 13, 2023 was 10.30M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL stock saw an increase of -16.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.01% and a quarterly increase of 18.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.93% for TAL Education Group (TAL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.24% for TAL stock, with a simple moving average of 20.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.90 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $4.94. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAL, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

TAL Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -16.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.97 for the present operating margin

+49.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -25.87. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TAL Education Group (TAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.