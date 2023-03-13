SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB)’s stock price has decreased by -45.01 compared to its previous closing price of 106.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -79.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Bidders Line Up for Silicon Valley Bank’s U.K. Arm

Is It Worth Investing in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is above average at 2.30x. The 36-month beta value for SIVB is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIVB is $268.66, which is $186.98 above than the current price. The public float for SIVB is 58.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.44% of that float. The average trading volume of SIVB on March 13, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

SIVB’s Market Performance

The stock of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has seen a -79.50% decrease in the past week, with a -81.80% drop in the past month, and a -72.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for SIVB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -79.35% for SIVB stock, with a simple moving average of -82.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIVB

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIVB reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $174. The rating they have provided for SIVB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

SIVB Trading at -78.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.70%, as shares sank -87.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIVB fell by -86.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.57. In addition, SVB Financial Group saw -74.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIVB starting from BECKER GREGORY W, who sale 12,451 shares at the price of $287.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, BECKER GREGORY W now owns 92,552 shares of SVB Financial Group, valued at $3,578,652 using the latest closing price.

Beck Daniel J, the Chief Financial Officer of SVB Financial Group, sale 2,000 shares at $287.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Beck Daniel J is holding 4,207 shares at $575,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SVB Financial Group stands at +23.06. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.