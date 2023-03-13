Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.37.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is $40.85, which is $21.37 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 204.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on March 13, 2023 was 6.83M shares.

RUN stock's latest price update

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has decreased by -12.31 compared to its previous closing price of 23.64. However, the company has seen a -16.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Sunrun Beats Estimates but Higher Interest Rates Sting

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has experienced a -16.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.55% drop in the past month, and a -27.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.49% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RUN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

RUN Trading at -16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares sank -9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -16.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.85. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Powell Mary, who sale 18,544 shares at the price of $25.51 back on Mar 06. After this action, Powell Mary now owns 217,389 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $473,098 using the latest closing price.

Dickson Paul S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 15,041 shares at $25.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Dickson Paul S. is holding 177,730 shares at $383,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.