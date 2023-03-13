Sumo Logic Inc.’s (SUMO) Stock: A -3.16% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, SUMO stock has gone down by -3.44%, with a monthly decline of -5.50% and a quarterly surge of 50.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.11% for Sumo Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.16% for SUMO stock, with a simple moving average of 36.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is $13.19, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for SUMO is 113.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUMO on March 13, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

SUMO) stock’s latest price update

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.95 compared to its previous closing price of 11.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that Francisco Partners Nears $1.7 Billion Deal for Sumo Logic

Analysts’ Opinion of SUMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUMO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SUMO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SUMO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $16 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUMO reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for SUMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

SUMO Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMO fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.87. In addition, Sumo Logic Inc. saw 42.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUMO starting from McDonald Lynne Doherty, who sale 56,527 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Dec 15. After this action, McDonald Lynne Doherty now owns 466,504 shares of Sumo Logic Inc., valued at $469,400 using the latest closing price.

Grierson Stewart, the Chief Financial Officer of Sumo Logic Inc., sale 55,480 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Grierson Stewart is holding 424,520 shares at $460,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.15 for the present operating margin

+67.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sumo Logic Inc. stands at -50.95. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -22.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.