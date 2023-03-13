Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has seen a -16.67% decrease in the past week, with a -62.73% drop in the past month, and a -42.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.17% for SMSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.77% for SMSI stock, with a simple moving average of -51.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMSI is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) is $3.56, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for SMSI is 49.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On March 13, 2023, SMSI’s average trading volume was 357.55K shares.

SMSI) stock’s latest price update

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI)’s stock price has decreased by -10.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.34. however, the company has experienced a -16.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMSI reach a price target of $11.10. The rating they have provided for SMSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SMSI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

SMSI Trading at -53.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -61.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMSI fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2018. In addition, Smith Micro Software Inc. saw -42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMSI starting from Sharma Chetan, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Sep 16. After this action, Sharma Chetan now owns 19,082 shares of Smith Micro Software Inc., valued at $2,699 using the latest closing price.

SMITH WILLIAM W JR, the President & CEO of Smith Micro Software Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that SMITH WILLIAM W JR is holding 4,864,704 shares at $12,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.37 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith Micro Software Inc. stands at -53.14. Equity return is now at value -41.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.