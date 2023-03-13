Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYTA is $0.50, which is $1.01 above the current price. The public float for SYTA is 44.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on March 13, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has increased by 1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA’s stock has risen by 26.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.04% and a quarterly rise of 74.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.99% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.31% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -50.99% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at 33.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.47%, as shares surge +47.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +26.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1838. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw 56.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.