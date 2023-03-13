Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is $5.52, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for SIRI is 658.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on March 13, 2023 was 15.94M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SIRI) stock’s latest price update

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 3.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Sirius XM to Cut 8% of Workforce

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI’s stock has fallen by -13.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.60% and a quarterly drop of -40.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.67% for SIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -38.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $4.80 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to SIRI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

SIRI Trading at -29.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -23.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -13.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -37.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Salen Kristina, who sale 44,670 shares at the price of $6.46 back on Nov 23. After this action, Salen Kristina now owns 93,969 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $288,568 using the latest closing price.

BARRY THOMAS D, the Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 33,639 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BARRY THOMAS D is holding 351,369 shares at $214,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +13.47. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.