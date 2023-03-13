SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV)’s stock price has increased by 4.35 compared to its previous closing price of 5.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is 50.18x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is $9.93, The public float for SILV is 140.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.23% of that float. On March 13, 2023, SILV’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

The stock of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has seen a -1.78% decrease in the past week, with a 0.73% rise in the past month, and a -18.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for SILV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for SILV stock, with a simple moving average of -9.50% for the last 200 days.

SILV Trading at -7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.