Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has gone down by -18.26% for the week, with a 15.34% rise in the past month and a -53.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.77% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.00% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -65.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SIDU is $4.50, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for SIDU is 9.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.57% of that float. The average trading volume for SIDU on March 13, 2023 was 5.48M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has increased by 3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. however, the company has experienced a -18.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIDU Trading at -16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.27%, as shares surge +38.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -18.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7181. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -34.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-249.41 for the present operating margin

-135.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -265.92. Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.