Should You Invest in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TROW is $93.00, which is -$11.45 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.08% of that float. The average trading volume for TROW on March 13, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 105.03. However, the company has experienced a -7.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Wall Street Isn’t Fond of T. Rowe Price, but Maybe You Should Be

TROW’s Market Performance

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has experienced a -7.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.60% drop in the past month, and a -13.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for TROW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.29% for TROW stock, with a simple moving average of -9.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $125 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to TROW, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

TROW Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.49. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, who sale 11,969 shares at the price of $114.52 back on Feb 21. After this action, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi now owns 129,436 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $1,370,749 using the latest closing price.

McCormick Andrew C., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 14,154 shares at $116.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that McCormick Andrew C. is holding 70,319 shares at $1,652,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.