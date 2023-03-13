Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SHOP is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 24 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHOP is $49.06, which is $7.53 above than the current price. The public float for SHOP is 1.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume of SHOP on March 13, 2023 was 20.34M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SHOP) stock’s latest price update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 43.00. However, the company has experienced a -4.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Why Shopify’s New Pricing Plan Is Driving the Stock Higher

SHOP’s Market Performance

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a -4.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.75% drop in the past month, and a 7.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for SHOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.22% for SHOP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOP

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOP reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for SHOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

SHOP Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.80. In addition, Shopify Inc. saw 19.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+48.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shopify Inc. stands at -61.79. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with -31.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.