Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) is 2.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SENS is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is $2.03, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for SENS is 435.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.89% of that float. On March 13, 2023, SENS’s average trading volume was 2.47M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SENS) stock’s latest price update

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SENS’s Market Performance

SENS’s stock has fallen by -14.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.40% and a quarterly drop of -15.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for Senseonics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.64% for SENS stock, with a simple moving average of -28.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SENS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SENS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SENS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SENS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SENS reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SENS stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 01st, 2021.

SENS Trading at -16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -17.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SENS fell by -14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0267. In addition, Senseonics Holdings Inc. saw -13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SENS starting from JAIN Mukul, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Aug 04. After this action, JAIN Mukul now owns 2,506,156 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc., valued at $98,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SENS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-418.15 for the present operating margin

-5.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stands at -2211.88. Equity return is now at value -313.70, with 115.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.