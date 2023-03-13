Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) by analysts is $170.15, which is -$25.75 below the current market price. The public float for SGEN is 183.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SGEN was 1.16M shares.

SGEN stock's latest price update

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)’s stock price has increased by 15.87 compared to its previous closing price of 172.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 26 min ago that Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

SGEN’s Market Performance

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has seen a 12.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 47.55% gain in the past month and a 59.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for SGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.39% for SGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 35.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SGEN, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SGEN Trading at 36.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +47.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN rose by +12.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.98. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw 55.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from SIMPSON TODD E, who sale 42,793 shares at the price of $176.61 back on Mar 09. After this action, SIMPSON TODD E now owns 117,185 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $7,557,550 using the latest closing price.

HIMES VAUGHN B, the Chief Technical Officer of Seagen Inc., sale 16,215 shares at $177.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that HIMES VAUGHN B is holding 67,257 shares at $2,873,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.