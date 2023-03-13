Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)’s stock price has increased by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 3.55. however, the company has experienced a -5.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) is above average at 2.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is $4.15, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for SB is 70.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SB on March 13, 2023 was 822.43K shares.

SB’s Market Performance

The stock of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has seen a -5.04% decrease in the past week, with a 9.48% rise in the past month, and a 37.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for SB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for SB stock, with a simple moving average of 8.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SB reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SB, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

SB Trading at 10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.82 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at +49.34. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.