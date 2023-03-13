Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) by analysts is $28.42, which is $17.59 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of RIVN was 30.08M shares.

RIVN) stock’s latest price update

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 14.53. but the company has seen a -16.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RIVN’s Market Performance

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has experienced a -16.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.48% drop in the past month, and a -49.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.31% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -49.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIVN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

RIVN Trading at -21.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -27.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -16.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.73. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -23.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 2,902 shares at the price of $20.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,902 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $60,304 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 2,331 shares at $18.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 87,000 shares at $44,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at -407.24. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.