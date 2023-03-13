Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.16 compared to its previous closing price of 5.53. however, the company has experienced a -16.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 4.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RIOT is $9.38, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 154.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.49% of that float. The average trading volume for RIOT on March 13, 2023 was 14.06M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT’s stock has seen a -16.40% decrease for the week, with a -18.71% drop in the past month and a 25.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for Riot Blockchain Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.29% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIOT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RIOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RIOT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

RIOT Trading at -8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -16.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Riot Blockchain Inc. saw 56.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $6.39 back on Jan 17. After this action, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro now owns 69,441 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc., valued at $166,101 using the latest closing price.

Jackman William Richard, the EVP & General Counsel of Riot Blockchain Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Jackman William Richard is holding 1,018,389 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.16 for the present operating margin

+49.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Blockchain Inc. stands at -3.72. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -35.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.