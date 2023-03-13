Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has gone down by -13.15% for the week, with a -14.97% drop in the past month and a -6.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for RF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.42% for RF stock, with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is 8.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RF is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is $25.46, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for RF is 929.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On March 13, 2023, RF’s average trading volume was 7.48M shares.

RF) stock’s latest price update

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 20.66. However, the company has experienced a -13.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/22 that Regions Financial Is Fined for Surprise Overdraft Fees

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to RF, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

RF Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF fell by -13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.99. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Ritter William D., who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $23.42 back on Jan 27. After this action, Ritter William D. now owns 24,344 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $304,456 using the latest closing price.

Lusco C. Matthew, the SEVP & CRO of Regions Financial Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $22.83 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Lusco C. Matthew is holding 77,843 shares at $2,282,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +29.83. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.