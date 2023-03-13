Real-Time Update: Exelon Corporation (EXC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, EXC stock has gone down by -2.90%, with a monthly decline of -0.15% and a quarterly plunge of -5.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Exelon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for EXC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Right Now?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exelon Corporation (EXC) is $45.96, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for EXC is 991.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXC on March 13, 2023 was 6.66M shares.

EXC) stock’s latest price update

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 40.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

In the past week, EXC stock has gone down by -2.90%, with a monthly decline of -0.15% and a quarterly plunge of -5.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Exelon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for EXC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXC reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for EXC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXC, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

EXC Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.36. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Anthony John Tyler, who sale 4,451 shares at the price of $47.49 back on May 18. After this action, Anthony John Tyler now owns 0 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $211,378 using the latest closing price.

Souza Fabian, the SVP & Corporate Controller of Exelon Corporation, sale 21,400 shares at $47.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Souza Fabian is holding 2,337 shares at $1,018,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +10.77. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exelon Corporation (EXC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.