Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is $36.67, which is $16.24 above the current market price. The public float for QTWO is 55.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QTWO on March 13, 2023 was 435.06K shares.

QTWO) stock’s latest price update

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO)’s stock price has decreased by -25.08 compared to its previous closing price of 27.27. However, the company has seen a -36.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QTWO’s Market Performance

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has seen a -36.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -38.20% decline in the past month and a -21.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for QTWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.72% for QTWO stock, with a simple moving average of -41.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $32 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTWO reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for QTWO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to QTWO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

QTWO Trading at -35.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -43.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO fell by -39.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.55. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw -23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Flake Matthew P, who sale 55,523 shares at the price of $32.06 back on Mar 06. After this action, Flake Matthew P now owns 504,769 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $1,780,067 using the latest closing price.

Breeden John E, the Chief Operating Officer of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 17,004 shares at $32.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Breeden John E is holding 195,843 shares at $544,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.98 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -19.27. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.