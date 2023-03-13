Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) by analysts is $6.43, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for DTIL is 91.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of DTIL was 609.86K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DTIL) stock’s latest price update

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL)’s stock price has decreased by -10.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. however, the company has experienced a -22.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DTIL’s Market Performance

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has seen a -22.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.47% decline in the past month and a -22.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for DTIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.93% for DTIL stock, with a simple moving average of -35.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTIL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DTIL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DTIL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DTIL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

DTIL Trading at -23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares sank -19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTIL fell by -22.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1255. In addition, Precision BioSciences Inc. saw -23.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTIL starting from Scimeca Dario, who sale 12,172 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Mar 06. After this action, Scimeca Dario now owns 50,063 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc., valued at $13,024 using the latest closing price.

List Alan, the Chief Medical Officer of Precision BioSciences Inc., sale 9,473 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that List Alan is holding 38,240 shares at $10,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Precision BioSciences Inc. stands at -26.49. Equity return is now at value -140.60, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.