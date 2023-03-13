Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 87.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on March 13, 2023 was 15.23M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBTS’s Market Performance

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a -11.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.50% decline in the past month and a -8.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.96% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.79% for PBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -82.39% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0991. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.