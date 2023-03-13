Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 24.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that Pinterest Stock Slumps On Soft Outlook and CFO Resignation

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) by analysts is $28.85, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 582.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.27% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PINS was 12.33M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has seen a -8.45% decrease for the week, with a -6.61% drop in the past month and a 6.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.17% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $27 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PINS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

PINS Trading at -5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.19. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Mar 01. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 199,215 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $188,100 using the latest closing price.

Gavini Naveen, the SVP, Products of Pinterest Inc., sale 52,190 shares at $24.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Gavini Naveen is holding 374,996 shares at $1,294,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.