Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 11.04. but the company has seen a -2.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is above average at 1.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is $13.54, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBR on March 13, 2023 was 26.84M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has seen a -2.51% decrease in the past week, with a -2.86% drop in the past month, and a -1.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for PBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.00% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $12.30, previously predicting the price at $13.60. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PBR Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.35 for the present operating margin

+51.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +29.37. Equity return is now at value 47.70, with 19.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.