Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 4.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Permian Resources Corporation (PR) by analysts is $13.93, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for PR is 207.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.60% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PR was 7.21M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PR) stock’s latest price update

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 10.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/27/22 that Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

PR’s Market Performance

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has experienced a -9.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.37% rise in the past month, and a 20.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for PR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for PR stock, with a simple moving average of 24.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to PR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

PR Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, Permian Resources Corporation saw 14.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from Garrison Matthew R., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Garrison Matthew R. now owns 1,062,985 shares of Permian Resources Corporation, valued at $480,000 using the latest closing price.

Garrison Matthew R., the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Permian Resources Corporation, sale 40,000 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Garrison Matthew R. is holding 1,107,566 shares at $440,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.15 for the present operating margin

+58.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corporation stands at +24.17. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.