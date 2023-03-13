PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is above average at 1.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.

The public float for PBF is 109.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBF on March 13, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

PBF) stock’s latest price update

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF)’s stock price has decreased by -3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 44.28. However, the company has experienced a -9.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF’s stock has fallen by -9.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.75% and a quarterly rise of 30.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.18% for PBF Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for PBF stock, with a simple moving average of 13.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $53 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PBF, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

PBF Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF fell by -10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.40. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Davis Paul T, who sale 117,500 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Nov 04. After this action, Davis Paul T now owns 44,126 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $5,555,729 using the latest closing price.

Barone John C, the Principal Accounting Officer of PBF Energy Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $45.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Barone John C is holding 14,662 shares at $1,493,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Equity return is now at value 81.00, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.