Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is $8.71, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 8.97% of that float. On March 13, 2023, PLTR’s average trading volume was 42.48M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 7.69. However, the company has seen a -11.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Palantir Posts Its First Profitable Quarter

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR’s stock has fallen by -11.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.58% and a quarterly rise of 3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.79% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Moore Alexander D., who sale 21,900 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Mar 01. After this action, Moore Alexander D. now owns 1,901,952 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $169,725 using the latest closing price.

Sankar Shyam, the of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $8.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Sankar Shyam is holding 1,701,224 shares at $402,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.