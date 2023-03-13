Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 39.77. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Flexion and Adamas Surge. The Small-Cap Pharma Firms Are Being Acquired.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) is above average at 137.63x. The 36-month beta value for PCRX is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCRX is $62.60, which is $22.55 above than the current price. The public float for PCRX is 45.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.86% of that float. The average trading volume of PCRX on March 13, 2023 was 594.82K shares.

PCRX’s Market Performance

PCRX’s stock has seen a -4.76% decrease for the week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month and a -14.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for Pacira BioSciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for PCRX stock, with a simple moving average of -20.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCRX reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for PCRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCRX, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

PCRX Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.13. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc. saw 3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from MOLLOY ANTHONY, who sale 546 shares at the price of $38.31 back on Jan 05. After this action, MOLLOY ANTHONY now owns 19,450 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc., valued at $20,917 using the latest closing price.

MOLLOY ANTHONY, the Chief Lgl & Compliance Officer of Pacira BioSciences Inc., sale 158 shares at $39.09 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that MOLLOY ANTHONY is holding 19,996 shares at $6,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc. stands at +2.39. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.