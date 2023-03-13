Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has seen a -2.27% decrease in the past week, with a -6.37% drop in the past month, and a -6.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for OXY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for OXY stock, with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OXY is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OXY is $71.33, which is $13.1 above the current market price. The public float for OXY is 890.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.32% of that float. The average trading volume for OXY on March 13, 2023 was 12.46M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 60.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/27/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $60 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to OXY, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

OXY Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.16. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 1,760,686 shares at the price of $61.01 back on Mar 07. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 200,153,441 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $107,423,963 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 1,678,017 shares at $61.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 198,392,755 shares at $103,291,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +36.47. Equity return is now at value 69.00, with 17.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.