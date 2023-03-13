Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

The public float for NUTX is 321.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of NUTX was 1.53M shares.

NUTX) stock’s latest price update

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX)’s stock price has decreased by -17.86 compared to its previous closing price of 1.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NUTX’s Market Performance

NUTX’s stock has fallen by -11.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.23% and a quarterly drop of -45.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.17% for Nutex Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.46% for NUTX stock, with a simple moving average of -54.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NUTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

NUTX Trading at -22.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.70%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX fell by -11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3515. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw -39.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUTX starting from Premier Macy Management Holdin, who sale 43,880 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Dec 13. After this action, Premier Macy Management Holdin now owns 41,964,832 shares of Nutex Health Inc., valued at $90,560 using the latest closing price.

Premier Macy Management Holdin, the 10% Owner of Nutex Health Inc., sale 125,498 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Premier Macy Management Holdin is holding 42,008,712 shares at $276,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+6.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutex Health Inc. stands at -193.70. Equity return is now at value -211.10, with -93.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.