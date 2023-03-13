Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has seen a -4.06% decrease in the past week, with a -10.38% drop in the past month, and a 13.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for NU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.52% for NU stock, with a simple moving average of 2.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is $6.92, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for NU is 3.13B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NU on March 13, 2023 was 27.06M shares.

NU stock's latest price update

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)'s stock price has decreased by -5.27 compared to its previous closing price of 4.74. However, the company has experienced a -4.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NU, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NU Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.