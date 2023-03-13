Newmont Corporation (NEM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEM is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEM is $55.78, which is $14.54 above the current price. The public float for NEM is 792.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEM on March 13, 2023 was 6.91M shares.

NEM) stock’s latest price update

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 41.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that Newmont Makes $17 Billion Offer for Australia’s Newcrest. A Bidding War Could Be Coming.

NEM’s Market Performance

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has experienced a -5.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.80% drop in the past month, and a -10.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for NEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for NEM stock, with a simple moving average of -14.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEM stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for NEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEM in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $55 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEM reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for NEM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to NEM, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

NEM Trading at -13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.53. In addition, Newmont Corporation saw -10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Palmer Thomas Ronald, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $44.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, Palmer Thomas Ronald now owns 322,039 shares of Newmont Corporation, valued at $486,750 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Robert D, the EVP & COO of Newmont Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $44.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Atkinson Robert D is holding 87,751 shares at $132,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corporation stands at -3.84. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newmont Corporation (NEM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.