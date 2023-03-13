New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Stock Records -14.20% Quarterly Movement

The stock of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has gone down by -14.60% for the week, with a -25.63% drop in the past month and a -14.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.58% for NYCB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.11% for NYCB stock, with a simple moving average of -21.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for NYCB is 672.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYCB on March 13, 2023 was 8.77M shares.

NYCB) stock’s latest price update

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)’s stock price has decreased by -5.99 compared to its previous closing price of 7.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

The stock of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has gone down by -14.60% for the week, with a -25.63% drop in the past month and a -14.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.58% for NYCB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.11% for NYCB stock, with a simple moving average of -21.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYCB reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for NYCB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NYCB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

NYCB Trading at -20.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -23.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw -14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Feb 07. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 123,033 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $45,863 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,800 shares at $756,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.79. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.