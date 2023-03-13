New Gold Inc. (NGD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)’s stock price has increased by 1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.68.

The public float for NGD is 680.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of NGD was 2.83M shares.

NGD’s Market Performance

The stock of New Gold Inc. (NGD) has seen a -5.57% decrease in the past week, with a -16.19% drop in the past month, and a -19.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for NGD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.61% for NGD stock, with a simple moving average of -10.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NGD, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

NGD Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9253. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -11.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.