Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM)’s stock price has decreased by -9.69 compared to its previous closing price of 3.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -39.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STIM is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STIM is 26.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On March 13, 2023, STIM’s average trading volume was 239.95K shares.

STIM’s Market Performance

STIM stock saw a decrease of -39.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -46.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.42% for Neuronetics Inc. (STIM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.92% for STIM stock, with a simple moving average of -28.00% for the last 200 days.

STIM Trading at -45.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.35%, as shares sank -43.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM fell by -39.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw -53.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW, who sale 12,692 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Mar 07. After this action, MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW now owns 387,847 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $58,256 using the latest closing price.

Furlong Stephen, the EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Neuronetics Inc., sale 11,079 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Furlong Stephen is holding 431,055 shares at $50,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.94 for the present operating margin

+77.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc. stands at -56.39. Equity return is now at value -56.10, with -30.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.