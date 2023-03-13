Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Stock Sees a-12.49 Decrease

The stock of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) has seen a 23.09% increase in the past week, with a 2.74% gain in the past month, and a 53.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for NLTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.07% for NLTX stock, with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NLTX is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NLTX is $1.45, which is $0.67 above the current price. The public float for NLTX is 33.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NLTX on March 13, 2023 was 431.32K shares.

NLTX) stock’s latest price update

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX)’s stock price has decreased by -12.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLTX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NLTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to NLTX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

NLTX Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.61%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLTX rose by +23.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5531. In addition, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. saw 23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLTX starting from Patel Priti, who sale 14,380 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Feb 02. After this action, Patel Priti now owns 31,082 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,588 using the latest closing price.

Smith Sean Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,316 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Smith Sean Michael is holding 15,960 shares at $1,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLTX

Equity return is now at value -47.90, with -41.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.