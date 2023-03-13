NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG)’s stock price has decreased by -13.45 compared to its previous closing price of 9.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NSTG is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NSTG is $16.57, which is $8.59 above than the current price. The public float for NSTG is 46.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. The average trading volume of NSTG on March 13, 2023 was 712.71K shares.

NSTG’s Market Performance

The stock of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has seen a -23.27% decrease in the past week, with a -33.44% drop in the past month, and a 13.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for NSTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.07% for NSTG stock, with a simple moving average of -30.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSTG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NSTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSTG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSTG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NSTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to NSTG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

NSTG Trading at -20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -29.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSTG fell by -23.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, NanoString Technologies Inc. saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSTG starting from Norden Gregory, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $9.84 back on Mar 07. After this action, Norden Gregory now owns 23,800 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc., valued at $123,000 using the latest closing price.

Bailey K Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of NanoString Technologies Inc., purchase 29,161 shares at $8.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Bailey K Thomas is holding 48,533 shares at $234,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.41 for the present operating margin

+43.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoString Technologies Inc. stands at -125.37. Equity return is now at value -165.00, with -40.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

In summary, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.