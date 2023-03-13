Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s stock price has decreased by -12.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) by analysts is $15.00, which is $10.38 above the current market price. The public float for MRSN is 98.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.07% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MRSN was 1.24M shares.

MRSN’s Market Performance

MRSN’s stock has seen a -18.52% decrease for the week, with a -28.92% drop in the past month and a -31.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.96% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.87% for MRSN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to MRSN, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MRSN Trading at -23.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -28.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -18.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Protopapas Anna, who sale 17,346 shares at the price of $5.74 back on Jan 17. After this action, Protopapas Anna now owns 48,733 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,566 using the latest closing price.

Lowinger Timothy B, the SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,233 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Lowinger Timothy B is holding 180,363 shares at $35,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-766.59 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -768.26. Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -70.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.