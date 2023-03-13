Macy’s Inc. (M): A Technical Analysis

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Macy’s Inc. (M) is $24.38, which is $4.59 above the current market price. The public float for M is 270.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of M on March 13, 2023 was 9.17M shares.

M) stock’s latest price update

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M)’s stock price has decreased by -4.30 compared to its previous closing price of 20.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that Macy’s, Best Buy Sales Decline, Reflecting Shopper Pullback

M’s Market Performance

M’s stock has fallen by -13.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.52% and a quarterly drop of -14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Macy’s Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.95% for M stock, with a simple moving average of -2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see M reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for M stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to M, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

M Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M fell by -13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.39. In addition, Macy’s Inc. saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Mitchell Adrian V, who sale 3,255 shares at the price of $23.67 back on Nov 25. After this action, Mitchell Adrian V now owns 12,546 shares of Macy’s Inc., valued at $77,035 using the latest closing price.

Griscom Paul, the SVP and Controller of Macy’s Inc., sale 1,223 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Griscom Paul is holding 7,550 shares at $20,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Macy’s Inc. (M) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.